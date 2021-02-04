Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who made her Hollywood debut opposite Vin Diesel in “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” in 2017, hopes to continue working in Hollywood.
Deadline reports that the “Padmavaat” star has signed with Hollywood talent agency ICM for representation in all areas. Padukone is additionally represented in India by KWAN and in the U.S. by Danielle Robinson at Alan Siegel Entertainment, it said.
According to the agency’s website, they “represent Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe Award winning actors, including some of the biggest and most respected stars in Hollywood. Our clients include some of the greatest character actors of their generation and the freshest faces to burst upon the scene in motion pictures, television and on stage.”
The agency reportedly represents stars such as Jerry Seinfeld, John Cena, Eugene Levy, Regina King, John Travolta, Olivia Colman and Shonda Rhimes.
“I don’t look or evaluate films as Indian or international, but as a medium where I can express myself. If that opportunity is out of India, great. If that is out of the United States or another part of the world, I am happy to explore that too,” Padukone previously told The Hindustan Times. “For me, it’s always been content. I did ‘Xander Cage’ because it was an extremely powerful, strong character to play. Eventually, it’s about the character and role, and of course, the film. It’s not like I’m actively seeking something in Hollywood. Whether India or any other part in the world, great content is what I seek.”
