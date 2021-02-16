It’s official: “Family Drama,” the comedic docuseries on Bravo TV that features, for the first time, an all-Indian American cast, will return for Season 2 in 2021.
“Tell your Aunties, a NEW SEASON of #FamilyKarma is coming, and there’s still time to catch up on Season 1!” Bravo TV announced on social media.
The docuseries, which premiered March 2020, gave viewers a never-before-seen look inside the intriguing lives of seven young Indian American friends in Miami, Florida. The series follows the inner circle of Anisha Ramakrishna, Vishal Parvani, Amrit Kapai, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, Bali Chainani, and Shaan Patel, as well as their close-knit families.
Growing up in traditional, multigenerational households, the group is bonded by their strong cultural ties and vibrant Miami social lives. While their parents and grandparents instill cherished customs, these adult children are drifting more towards the “American Way,” and the two worlds collide in the most unexpected ways.
These friends are determined to live life to the fullest, navigate the pressures of being in adulthood, while maintaining their deep-rooted ties to an incredible culture, said Bravo.
In the finale of Season 1, everyone came together to celebrate the engagement ceremony of Parvani and Richa Sadana. Probably, the new season will show them taking the next step.
The first season also showcased some difficult conversations not typically discussed in Indian American families, like Ramakrishna having an emotional conversation with her mother about freezing her eggs, and Kapai and his boyfriend sharing their love story and navigating a long-distance relationship, and their parents reacting to their sexualities.
It also showed how Vaswani was intent on finding a “pretty” girl for Benni.
The new season is expected to air later this year.
