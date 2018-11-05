LOS ANGELES—After a bridal shower in New York, actress Priyanka Chopra has set out on a bachelorette party. And her future mother-in-law to be has urged her to "be good."
Less than a week after Priyanka Chopra celebrated her upcoming wedding to American singer Nick Jonas at a bridal shower in New York City, the former "Quantico" actress shared that her bachelorette party had just begun, reported people.com.
On Saturday, the bride-to-be shared a photograph of herself smiling from ear-to-ear while wearing a fuzzy white off-the-shoulder sweater, which she captioned" "#BacheloretteVibes."
"Be good," Jonas' mother Denise commented, adding a red heart emoji.
Priyanka Chopra had first hinted at the celebrations to come on Friday, when she shared a photograph on her Instagram Story of her dog sitting in a car, which she captioned, "Bye Bye LA."
The location of the party has been kept under wraps, though she shared a few glimpses from the party.
She teased fans by sharing a photo of a bouquet of pink roses, sitting nearby buckets of champagne adorned with pink and gold balloons.
"#BacheloretteVibes," she wrote alongside the image, before sharing a photograph of a pair of red fuzzy slippers sitting beside a yellow telephone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.