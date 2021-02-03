The Hollywood Foreign Press Association Feb. 3 announced the nominees for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, with British Indian actor Dev Patel and British Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed being named among the nominees.
For the first time in the history of the Golden Globes, the nominations were announced virtually, following the current safety measures during the Covid pandemic. Six-time Golden Globe winner Sarah Jessica Parker and Golden Globe winner Taraji P. Henson disclosed the nominees.
Patel, who won a Golden Globe nomination in 2017 for “Lion,” this year has been nominated for the ‘Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy’ award for his role in “The Personal History of David Copperfield.” His competitors include Sacha Baron Cohen for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”; James Corden for “The Prom”; “Lin-Manuel Miranda for “Hamilton”; and Andy Samberg for “Palm Springs.”
“The Personal History of David Copperfield” re-imagines Charles Dickens’ classic ode to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of its award-winning filmmakers — giving the Dickensian tale a new life for a cosmopolitan age with a diverse ensemble cast of stage and screen actors from across the world.
Ahmed is competing in the ‘Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama’ category for his work in the film, “Sound of Metal.” Other nominees in this category include Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”); Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”); Gary Oldman (“Mank”); and Tahar Rahim “The Mauritanian”).
Ahmed was also nominated in 2017 for “The Night Of.”
In the Amazon Prime Video film, “Sound of Metal,” Ahmed plays the role of itinerant punk-metal drummer Ruben. During a series of adrenaline-fueled one-night gigs, Ruben begins to experience intermittent hearing loss. When a specialist tells him his condition will rapidly worsen, he thinks his music career — and with it his life — is over. His bandmate and girlfriend Lou (Olivia Cooke) checks the recovering heroin addict into a secluded sober house for the deaf in hopes it will prevent a relapse and help him learn to adapt to his new situation. But after being welcomed into a community that accepts him just as he is, Ruben has to choose between his equilibrium and the drive to reclaim the life he once knew.
Reacting to his nomination, Ahmed told Variety: “Sometimes you can have a really special experience making a film, but the film itself comes out in a way that you hadn’t expected. In terms of all this wonderful attention, it’s something I’m grateful for, primarily for it shining a light on the movie…”
Ahmed added: “I think this idea of deafness as a culture, rather than a disability, is a powerful one, and one that I was glad to be educated about. I think about my experiences in the deaf community, and everything I learned from those interactions that I think are precious. I would love to hear the messages of individuals within the ASL community and allow them to really speak for themselves.”
The 78th Golden Globes will take place Feb. 28 from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. PT/8 p.m.-11 p.m. ET on NBC. The event will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Fey will be live from New York’s Rainbow Room and Poehler will be live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.
