British Indian actor Dev Patel will be narrating a National Geographic special, “India From Above,” set to air Sept. 30. Above Patel is seen attending "The Personal History Of David Copperfield" European Premiere and Opening Night Gala during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Oct. 02, 2019 in London, England. (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for BFI)