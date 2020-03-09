British Indian actor Dev Patel features in a starring role in David Lowery’s fantasy drama, “The Green Knight,” a retelling of the medieval tale of “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.”
The teaser trailer for the film was recently unveiled and it’s giving everyone chills.
Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Indian American Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan and Ralph Ineson also star in the epic fantasy adventure that is set to arrive in theaters May 29.
Based on the timeless Arthurian legend, “The Green Knight” tells the story of Sir Gawain (Patel), King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men.
Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger, according to A24 Films.
Patel, meanwhile, has another film lined up for May.
“The Personal History of David Copperfield,” which re-imagines Charles Dickens’ classic ode to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of its award-winning filmmakers, Armando Iannucci and Simon Blackwell, will release in North American theaters May 8.
The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, also stars Peter Capaldi, Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton and Ben Whishaw.
Watch the trailer of “The Green Knight” here:
