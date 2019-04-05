British Indian actor Himesh Patel has scored the role of a lifetime. In Academy Award-winning director Danny Boyle’s new musical comedy, “Yesterday,” he headlines the cast as Jack Malik, who rises to fame with The Beatles’ beloved songs that no one, except him, has heard before.
“Yesterday, everyone knew The Beatles. Today, only Jack remembers their songs. He is about to become a very big deal,” reads the film’s poster. And if you watch the trailer, you’ll see how Patel, with this film, will himself become a very big deal.
Malik is a struggling singer-songwriter in a tiny English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the fierce devotion and support of his childhood best friend, Ellie, played by Lily James (“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”). Actress Kate McKinnon and singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran round out the cast.
Then, after a freak bus accident during a mysterious global blackout, Jack wakes up to discover that The Beatles have never existed… But he remembers their songs.
Performing songs by the greatest band in history to a world that has never heard them, and with a little help from his steel-hearted American agent, Debra (McKinnon), Jack’s fame explodes, according to the official synopsis. But as his star rises, he risks losing Ellie — the one person who always believed in him. With the door between his old life and his new closing, Jack will need to get back to where he once belonged and prove that all you need is love.
The film, described as a “rock-n-roll comedy about music, dreams, friendship, and the long and winding road that leads to the love of your life,” is from Richard Curtis, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Love Actually” and “Notting Hill.”
The film, which releases June 28, also features new versions of The Beatles’ most beloved hits.
Patel is best known for playing Tamwar Masood on BBC’s “EastEnders.”
Watch the trailer for “Yesterday” here:
