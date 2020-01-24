If you’re wondering what Raza Jaffrey – last seen on the NBC spy drama, “The Enemy Within – has been up to, we have an update for you.
The British Indian actor is busy filming for the high-profile Netflix revenge thriller, “Sweet Girl.”
In the film starring Jason Momoa (“Aquaman,” “Game of Thrones”), a devastated husband vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter (Isabella Merced).
Not much is known about his character except for its name, Shah.
Brian Andrew Mendoza will make his feature directorial debut with “Sweet Girl.”
Gregg Hurwitz and Philip Eisner penned the original script, with current revisions by Will Staples. Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson of ASAP Entertainment are attached as producers alongside Momoa and Mendoza. Martin Kistler serves as the executive producer.
Jaffrey’s upcoming projects include the mystery drama, “The Rhythm Section,” starring Blake Lively, Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown, which is expected to release Jan. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.