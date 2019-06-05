After just one season, NBC has cancelled the spy thriller, “The Enemy Within,” which starred British Indian actor Raza Jaffrey as FBI agent Daniel Zain, Deadline has confirmed.
In this character-based psychological thriller, Erica Shepherd (Jennifer Carpenter), a brilliant former CIA operative who was now known as one of the most notorious traitors in recent American history, was serving life in a Supermax prison. Against every fiber of his being, but with nowhere else to turn, FBI agent Will Keaton (Morris Chestnut) enlisted Shepherd to help track down a fiercely dangerous and elusive criminal, Tal, she knew all too well. While Shepherd and Keaton had different motivations for bringing the enemy to justice, they both knew that to catch a spy, they had to think like one.
Jaffrey’s character Daniel was an interrogation specialist, but an empathetic one, and was also a close confidant of Keaton.
The series finale aired May 20.
Averaging just over a 0.8 demo rating, “The Enemy Within” ranked eighth among all NBC dramas this season, trailing “This Is Us,” “Manifest,” the “#OneChicago” franchise, “New Amsterdam” and “Law & Order: SVU,” according to tvline.com. (Read earlier India-West story about other shows with Indian American actors that have been cancelled so far: https://bit.ly/2QBqnwd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.