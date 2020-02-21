“Red Notice,” Netflix’s globetrotting action-thriller starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, has added a new member to the cast.
Deadline reports that British Indian actress Ritu Arya, best known for her role in the Netflix series, “The Umbrella Academy,” is the newest actor to join the film.
Production is underway on the film centered around the pursuit of the most wanted art thief in the world.
The film is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who is also producing the film alongside Beau Flynn for FlynnPictureCo and Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia for Seven Bucks Productions.
Arya, who plays Lila Pitts in the Emmy-nominated series, “The Umbrella Academy,” is described as a chameleon who can be as brilliant or as clinically insane as the situation requires. The superhero series, starring Ellen Page and Tom Hopper, among others, has been renewed for a second season. She was most recently seen in the Universal rom com, “Last Christmas.” Her previous credits include “The Good Karma Hospital,” “Humans” and “Doctors.”
Arya, trained at the Oxford School of Drama, graduated from Southampton University with a B.Sc. degree in astrophysics, as per IMDb.
