A new investment banking drama directed and executive produced by Lena Dunham and featuring British Indian actor Sagar Radia will debut this fall.
The highly anticipated show, “Industry,” is an exhilarating dive into the world of international finance, as seen through the eyes of ambitious twenty-somethings struggling to secure their futures.
The series follows a group of young graduates competing for a limited set of permanent positions at a top investment bank in London – but the boundaries between colleague, friend, lover, and enemy soon blur as they immerse themselves in a company culture defined as much by sex, drugs, and ego as it is by deals and dividends. As members of the group rise and fall, they must decide whether life is about more than the bottom line.
“Industry” stars Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson, Nabhaan Rizwan, Conor Macneill, Freya Mavor, Will Tudor and Ken Leung.
Radia will play the role of Rishi Ramdani. At this point, not much is known about his character.
Radia, who graduated with a degree in media and sociology, began acting at the age of 18 and has worked extensively in television, film and theatre ever since. The young actor’s TV credits include “The Good Karma Hospital,” “Silk,” “Doctors,” “Waking the Dead” and “Legends.” His film credits include “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” and “Alien Culture.” He has also appeared in several BBC Radio 4 programs.
His IMDb bio shares one interesting tidbit about his career arc: He played the lead character of Kalyan opposite Jesse Eisenberg (“The Social Network”) in the West End production of “The Spoils” in 2016, replacing Indian American actor Kunal Nayyar who had to return to Los Angeles, Calif., to commence filming on the latest series of “The Big Bang Theory.”
Dunham will direct alongside Tinge Krishnan, Ed Lilly and Mary Nighy. The show is written by Konrad Kay, Mickey Down, Sam H. Freeman and Kate Verghese, and executive produced by Dunham, Mickey Down, Konrad Kay, Jane Tranter, Lachlan MacKinnon, Ryan Rasmussen and Ben Irving for BBC.
“Industry” is produced for HBO/BBC by Bad Wolf.
