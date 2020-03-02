British Indian actress Jameela Jamil of “The Good Place” fame, came out as queer on Twitter Feb. 5, years after adding a rainbow to her Twitter name.
Jamil, whose father is Indian and mother Pakistani, wrote a lengthy post on Twitter explaining that she never officially came out as queer because it wasn’t easy to be accepted within the South Asian community.
“I kept it low because I was scared of the pain of being accused of performative bandwagon jumping, over something that caused me a lot of confusion, fear and turmoil when I was a kid,” she wrote.
Coming from a family where no one came out openly, Jamil wrote that it was also “scary” to come out as a brown actress in her 30’s.
Last week, Jamil officially revealed her sexuality after facing backlash for her association with “Legendary,” an upcoming HBO Max ballroom voguing competition show.
Ballroom culture, according to CNN, came out of New York City as black and Latino gay men and trans women created support systems for one another called houses. Houses gather at balls, safe spaces with competitions celebrating skills including fashion, dance and vogue, it said.
Voguing is a competitive style of modern dance featuring over-the-top fashion and choreography based on poses struck by models on a catwalk. “Legendary,” said HBO, will feature 10 voguing “houses,” each comprised of five performers and a leader – the house “parent.” The teams rotate in a round-robin format, and each episode documents a themed ball from start to finish.
The online outcry was caused after Jamil was announced as the show’s MC, with many complaining that she was not part of the culture.
In the Twitter post, Jamil said this was “absolutely not” how she wanted it to come out.
“I know that my being queer doesn’t qualify me as ballroom. But I have privilege and power and a large following to bring to this show (as does the absolutely iconic Megan Thee Stallion), and its beautiful contestants and ballroom hosts,” she wrote, adding that she was a lead judge on the show.
But privilege and power did not come easy to Jamil, born in Hampstead, London, as Jameela Alia Burton-Jamil.
In an interview with NPR, Jamil, a disability rights advocate, revealed that “I was deaf as a child, and I was hit by a car and broke my back when I was 17 and couldn’t walk for over a year and a half ... I was also a very heavy child who got bullied and teased endlessly because of my weight and developed an eating disorder because of that at 14, in which I didn’t eat a meal for three years and stopped menstruating. So then I got hit by a car, gained the weight back and then some.”
In 2009, Jamil joined the British breakfast TV program, “Freshly Squeezed,” and went on to become a favorite weekend and weekday morning personality. In 2010, she got her first solo presenting role on the music show, “KoKo Pop,” and the following year, she fronted E4’s cult series, “Playing It Straight,” and subsequently served as a host of some of the country’s biggest programs.
She also recalled to NPR how she developed asthma and got on steroids which made her eat more and gain a lot of weight. This was the time, she said, she had made history as the first woman ever to host “The Official Chart” on BBC Radio 1.
“But the day it was announced that I had that job on the radio, it was only announced, really, that I had gained five dress sizes ... And then I had paparazzi parked outside my house for months hurling abuse at me about my weight, hoping that I would react and cry or hit one of them,” she told NPR.
But she did not let the national fat-shaming slow her down. She continued working. After doing numerous fashion shoots for magazines and fronting TV ad campaigns, she went on to launch her own clothing line, JAM by Jameela Jamil.
In 2018, she launched an iWeigh campaign on Instagram, which encourages women to feel valuable and amazing, and to look beyond the flesh on their bones.
She also criticized Kim Kardashian for promoting appetite suppressant lollipops, describing her as a “terrible and toxic influence on young girls.”
“MAYBE don’t take appetite suppressors and eat enough to fuel your BRAIN and work hard and be successful. And to play with your kids. And to have fun with your friends. And to have something to say about your life at the end, other than ‘I had a flat stomach,” she wrote.
Jamil has earned plaudits for her role of Tahani Al-Jamil, a wealthy British socialite, on NBC’s “The Good Place” alongside Kristen Bell, Ted Danson and Indian American actor Ajay Mehta, who plays her father, Waqas Al-Jamil.
In May 2018, Jamil told BBC Radio 5 Live that she was initially discouraged from moving to Hollywood due to her age and ethnicity.
She said: “Everyone said I was being mad, throwing away an eight-year career, and that I was too old – I was only 29 – too ethnic, and too fat to come over to Los Angeles.”
Jamil, who’s writing a book about shame, apparently had no plans of acting when she moved to the U.S. but instead “to read and DJ and maybe just do a radio show again” and “travel around,” she told BBC News.
Her first audition was for “The Good Place.” But since she had never acted before, she was hesitant.
“My agents pushed me into it and said, ‘let's see if you can act, if you can’t act, we won’t send you to another one,’” she was quoted as saying.
