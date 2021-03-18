WASHINGTON – Makers of the seventh installment of the popular action-spy series, “Mission: Impossible,” have added five more actors, including British Indian actress Indira Varma, to its already sprawling ensemble cast, reports ANI.
Also joining the series are Cary Elwes, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, and Mark Gatiss.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Christopher McQuarrie announced the additional cast on Instagram March 11, along with black-and-white teaser images of each. The upcoming action-adventure film from Paramount Pictures also stars Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett and Frederick Schmidt, reprising their roles in the franchise.
The Tom Cruise starrer also has Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, and Esai Morales as franchise newcomers joining the film, as previously announced.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, in December, an audio recording purportedly of Cruise shouting at crew members was leaked online.
In the recording, Cruise blasted the crew for breaking COVID-19 safety protocols, a move that was hailed by some for taking the pandemic seriously, while others felt the actor crossed the line with his abusive behavior.
“Mission: Impossible 7” is scheduled to release on Nov. 19 and a sequel, which is being filmed back-to-back, is slated for Nov. 4, 2022.
Varma, who is currently starring on the ABC drama, “For Life,” has carved out an incredible career onstage and on-screen.
Her television credits include the award-winning hit HBO series, “Game of Thrones,” “Luther” (BBC), “Silk” (BBC), “Rome” (HBO), “Human Target” (Fox), “Paranoid” (Netflix), the Emmy Award-nominated drama, “Patrick Melrose” (Showtime/Sky Atlantic), starring Benedict Cumberbatch, and “This Way Up” (Channel 4 and Hulu).
Varma, a graduate of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, also appeared as Shami Chakrabarti in the thriller, “Official Secrets,” with Keira Knightley, Ralph Fiennes, Matthew Goode and Matt Smith.
Varma, best known for Mira Nair’s “Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love,” and Gurinder Chadha’s “Bride & Prejudice” opposite Aishwarya Rai, played the role of Piety Breakspear in the Amazon original series, “Carnival Row,” starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne.
In her prolific theater career, Varma’s highlights include Shakespeare’s “Titus Andronicus” (Globe Theatre), opposite Ralph Fiennes in “Man and Superman,” Bianca in “Othello,” “Ivanov” (all at the National Theatre), “Twelfth Night,” “The Vortex,” “Dance of Death,” “Privates on Parade” (all at the Donmar Warehouse), and “The Vertical Hour,” “The Country,” “Ingredient X” (all at the Royal Court).
(With ANI input)
