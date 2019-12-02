Almost 19 years after the first remake, “Charlie's Angels” are back.
Ahead of the movie's release later this month, the first images of the iconic all-girl crime-fighting trio was unveiled this week, according to ES.Insider.
This time around, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska play Charlie's girls, continuing the action where Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu left off in 2011.
Scott takes on the role of Elena Houghlin, a scientist from MIT, whose co-star Elizabeth Banks calls “the heart of the movie,” according to the report.
A British-Indian actor and singer, Scott is best known for her starring role as Princess Jasmine in Disney’s live-action adaption of Aladdin. Her father is British while her mother comes from a Gujarati family.
The women got to explore multiple international locations as production took them to places like Istanbul, Hamburg, and Berlin.
