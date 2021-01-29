Season 2 of The CW mystery drama, “Batwoman,” premiered Jan. 17, and with it, fans of the superhero series welcomed Safiyah Sohail, played by British Indian actress Shivani Ghai.
Safiyah had been mentioned a few times in Season 1 but wasn’t seen on-screen.
According to the official character description, “Safiyah is the fiercely protective ruler of a small community on the island of Coryana. A woman with as many enemies as aliases, she is compassionate and charismatic with both physical and psychological prowess.”
In season two of “Batwoman,” when Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) first discovers Kate Kane’s Batsuit, she has no idea how drastically her life is about to change. A sassy, smart lesbian with a difficult past, Ryan sees the suit as her chance to finally be powerful and no longer a victim as she survives in the tough streets of Gotham.
But as she discovers the significance of the symbol, Ryan Wilder becomes a very different Batwoman than Kate Kane – her own Batwoman – but with the same understanding of what it means to be a hero.
While Ryan goes rogue in the shadows, Gotham grapples with their missing hero, believing Batwoman has fled the city after a public stand-off with Commander Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and the Crows. But Kate Kane’s disappearance hits hardest at home where Jacob, Sophie (Meagan Tandy), Luke (Camrus Johnson), Mary (Nicole Kang) and even Alice (Rachel Skarsten) each struggle with the devastating news in their own way, according to its synopsis.
Safiyah has a complicated history with Alice and in this season, viewers will understand what role Safiyah played in Alice becoming a supervillain, per The Entertainment Weekly.
Meanwhile, the False Face Society tightens its grip on Gotham distributing a perilous new drug known as Snakebite, “Bruce Wayne” (Warren Christie) finds his way home to wreak havoc, Safiyah surfaces with plans for revenge, and a new set of villains descends on the city.
“Safiyah is more than a villain. She is surprising, she’s maternal, she’s one with nature… she’s gentle, she’s kind, she’s soft spoken, she’s alluring and regal… and you’re just kind of drawn into everything she says,” showrunner Caroline Dries told TVLine. “The idea of her being the big scary villain that Alice is afraid of in Season 1, it’s hard to reconcile that with the woman we meet in Episode 3.”
Based on the characters from DC Comics, “Batwoman” is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Supergirl”), Dries (“The Vampire Diaries”), Geoff Johns (“The Flash”), Chad Fiveash (“The Vampire Diaries”), James Patrick Stoteraux (“The Vampire Diaries”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow”).
Ghai is best known for Syfy’s fantasy series, “Dominion,” and the ABC comedy drama, “The Catch.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.