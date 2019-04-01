Hannah Simone’s comedy pilot at ABC is finally taking shape. The comedy, from ABC Studios, is inspired by the Indian American actress’ non-traditional family.
The “New Girl” alum announced on Instagram that she has already wrapped the first week of shooting of the project starring, co-written and executive produced by her. “This in my first time as an executive producer of a network pilot. A pilot about my family in America going through the weird ups and downs that all families face…Even if this is the only episode, I ever make of this show I am the luckiest person in the world,” she wrote.
She added in another post that the show celebrates the father-daughter relationship.
Simone was born in London to an Indian father and a half Greek, half German-Italian mother.
New faces are being added to the show on a regular basis. Joining the previously announced cast members Jane Leeves, Alanna Ubach, Deniz Akdeniz, Liza Treyger, and Hank Chen is British Pakistani actor Art Malik, reports Variety.
The exclusive report reveals that Malik, who is a film and TV veteran, has signed on to star opposite Simone in the single-camera comedy. He will play the role of her father.
In the as-yet untitled project, Hannah (Simone) and her Indian American immigrant father Sid (Malik) have always been close, but after she admits to herself that she’s in a dead-end job and he reveals his marriage is over, they’re starting over together and each finding a new path, according to the report. “This new chapter will either make them crazy close or just crazy,” it said.
Sid, per Variety, is further described as newly retired and a once-adventurous man who has fallen into a routine. “But he is still enthusiastic and gung-ho for all things American and fond of Western wear. Sid had moved to the United States so that his family could have a better life, and he is bursting with pride at Hannah’s many accomplishments. However, all is not as it seems, and when Sid learns that Hannah is in pretty dire straits, he becomes razor-focused, calling on his keen organizational skills to make sure Hannah doesn’t fall down on the job,” the report added.
Over a four-decade career, Malik has starred in projects like the PBS drama series, “Indian Summers,” “Sex and the City 2” and the Arnold Schwarzenegger film, “True Lies.” He also featured in the 2016 Bollywood film, “Mirzya.”
Simone opened up about her family in an interview with Hollywood Life, saying the story of her family intrigued people.
“I started to tell people about my upbringing and my family, and my Indian dad. He’s like Jay Leno, it’s not what you expect from an Indian man. There’s my British mum who calls herself Mother India because she gave birth to Indian children. This completely unique, fun blend of people that made up my family who were not the non-traditional American family,” she told the publication. “I think there’s a new traditional American family and people were like, ‘Oh, that’s the show.’ I thought, well, if that story’s going to be told, then I have to be the one in the driving seat to tell it.”
Simone, who recently partnered with T.J. Maxx to introduce the idea of Maxximizing, often relies on Instagram to share the highs and lows of her professional life. Here’s one of her inspiring posts: “It is hard to track my own journey of all my weird jobs of rolling towels in a trashy gym and pencil pushing in a basement office to now being an executive producer on my own pilot but man if you aren’t happy with where you are at in life right now, just keep going. Life can surprise you in the most unexpected amazing ways.”
Along with Simone, Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson will also write and executive produce the pilot, said Variety.
