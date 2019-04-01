British Pakistani actor Art Malik, seen at the “Mirzya” Love Gala screening during the 60th BFI London Film Festival at Embankment Garden Cinema Oct. 6, 2016 in London, England, will play Indian American actress Hannah Simone’s father in a comedy pilot starring, co-written and executive produced by Simone for ABC. (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for BFI; David Livingston/Getty Images)