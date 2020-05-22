Rapper Nav’s new album “Good Intentions” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart this week. Nav, whose real name is Navraj Singh Goraya, is seen here at The Hyde Away, hosted by Republic Records & SBE, presented by Hudson and bareMinerals during Coachella on April 14, 2017 in Thermal, California. (Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Republic Records)