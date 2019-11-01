CBS has unveiled the 2019-2020 class of its Writers Mentoring Program, and Indian American writer Minoti Vaishnav is among six writers who have been selected to participate in the program.
According to CBS, the focus of this eight-month program is on opening doors: providing opportunities to build relationships with network executives and show runners; to support new and emerging writers in their efforts to improve their craft; and to develop the interpersonal skills necessary to break in and succeed.
Each participant will be teamed with an executive mentor: a CBS network or studio executive with whom they will meet on a regular basis, to discuss their work, get creative feedback on their material and get advice and support in furthering their career.
Once a week, participants will be invited to attend a small workshop-style meeting with various CBS show runners and other industry professionals. Speakers include executive producers, agents, managers, development and current executives and show runners.
This year’s participants, according to Deadline, were selected from a pool of over 1,500 applicants.
Vaishnav was born in Mumbai, India, but left home at 19 and moved to Los Angeles, Calif., to pursue her childhood dream of becoming a popstar. She released three albums and a viral video, “So Will You.”
After dropping her mic to focus on film and television, Vaishnav, according to her website, navigated her way through the documentary world, working on the Emmy nominated HBO film, “American Winter,” and then producing events for the International Documentary Association.
In 2016, Vaishnav co-wrote the script for the 57th annual Genii Awards, produced by the Alliance for Women in Media Southern California, and became the youngest president of this 65-year-old organization, working through several initiatives to advance the impact of women in media.
She currently works as a producer at Karga 7 Pictures, where she helps develop unscripted content for Netflix, A&E, Discovery, Travel Channel, and History Channel, among other networks.
Vaishnav, whose scripted work earned her a finalist placement in the 2016-17 CBS Writers Mentoring Program, is currently completing a master’s degree in creative writing from the University of Oxford.
