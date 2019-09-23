Karishma Patel is creating history as far as the world of reality TV is concerned.
The 37-year-old personal injury lawyer has become the first Indian American contestant to star on CBS’ competitive reality TV series, “Survivor: Island of the Idols.”
The 90-minute season premiere of the show is set for Sept. 25 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access.
In the 39th season of the Emmy Award-winning reality series that challenges players to outwit, outplay, and outlast their opponents, “Survivor” is introducing a new element to the game: “the Island of the Idols.”
This edition, said CBS, features two legendary winners, ‘Boston’ Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine, who return to the game not to compete, but to serve as mentors to a group of 20 new players.
The two will share what they’ve learned with the new castaways. The players will then attempt to put those learned skills to the test and chase the title of ‘Sole Survivor’ and the $1 million grand prize.
Patel of Houston, Texas, in an article on cbs.com, described herself as “reliable, impulsive, and charismatic.”
When asked why she thinks she’ll “survive” “Survivor,” Patel said she feels like she was “born” to play this game.
“I’ve always craved challenges that help me learn more about myself, and I know deep down that I do have the physical, mental, and social skills to outlast, outwit, and outplay anyone,” CBS quoted her as saying. “My job and my life experiences have trained me exactly how to win. I am hungry to be out in the wild, pushing myself to the edge, and doing things I never dreamed I could do. In the end, surviving this game means something more valuable than money to me.”
