MUMBAI – Actor Namit Das, playback stars Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Harshdeep Kaur and Nakash Azeez; Indian American tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, and singer-musicians Salim-Sulaiman have come together in a music video that aims at spreading awareness about the eradication of racism and discrimination.
While the world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, social evils such as racism and discrimination continue to be prevalent. On Independence Day Aug. 15, these celebrities join hands with an organization that has brought together humanitarians to raise awareness about societal ills and combat them.
"I feel it is extremely important to make these big challenges of human existence a conversation in the public domain. What better way to spread awareness about them than through music? 'We are one' irrespective of caste, culture, religion, creed and color. As humans, we need to do better and empathize with each other. This is the core message of the music video," said Das.
In related news, singer Sukhwinder Singh has lent his voice to the title track of the film, “Mere Desh Ki Dharti”, and feels it is a befitting tribute to the country.
The song is composed by Vikram Montrose and written by Azeem Shirazi. The teaser of the track was released Aug. 14, ahead of Independence Day.
"This song is special for more than one reasons. The lyrics are beautiful yet powerful, the music is such that stays with you for long after you have heard it. It's really an honor for an artist to be part of such a spectacular song. What's most exciting is that it's releasing on Independence Day, the most befitting tribute to our country, our motherland," said Sukhwinder.
To this, Montrose added: "Creating a song as an ode to the country is on every music composer's wish list. Mine has come true with ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti'. I couldn't be more thankful to Sukhwinderji for lending his powerful voice to this track. The energy and passion he brings to a song is absolutely unmatched."
"Mere Desh Ki Dharti" stars Divyenndu, Anant Vidhaat, Anupria Goenka and Inaamulhaq. It is directed by Faraz Haider. The Carnival Motion Pictures movie is slated for release later this year.
