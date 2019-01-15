Indian American chef Maneet Chauhan’s brand-new cooking now, “Festive Cooking with Maneet” premiered on TV Asia Jan. 9.
The celebrity chef-cookbook author-restaurateur has teamed up with the South Asian channel to offer viewers a peek into the expansive world of festive South Asian cooking, stated a press release from the channel.
“Some of my favorite memories in life are connected to special occasions and food festivals. Join me as we celebrate these memories and recreate some of my favorite dishes on ‘Festive Cooking with Maneet,’” said Chauhan. “Festivals and food are a common thread amongst South Asians and it is exciting to be a part of a program that will reflect that.”
“‘Festive Cooking with Maneet’ is a show that truly represents how the South Asian community has evolved over the years,” said Daniel Shah, chief operating officer of TV Asia. “Our new show with chef Chauhan is an ode to our American identity and South Asian heritage. It will not only make you salivate with mouthwatering festive dishes and recipes, but also help viewers hone their culinary skills, bringing a new festive flavor yearlong to their kitchen.”
The show, added the press release, affirms the power of wholesome ingredients to make delicious, festive South Asian meals, spanning the entire gamut of regional as well as the mainstream cuisine of South Asia.
The 10-month-long show will share how some of the traditional South Asian festive recipes are tweaked to suit the American palate. Among the festivals and special occasions that will be covered on the show include Sankranti, Baisakhi, Eid, Navratri, Diwali, Mother’s Day and the Fourth of July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.