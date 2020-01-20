Hank Azaria of “Brockmire” speaks during the IFC segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at the Langham Huntington, Pasadena Jan.16 in Pasadena, Calif. Indian American comedian Hari Kondabolu, who helped spark a conversation about Apu on “The Simpsons” through his 2017 documentary, said: “I do hope they keep the character & let a very talented writing staff do something interesting with him.” (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)