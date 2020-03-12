Hashtag #Representationmatters was trending on Twitter on the day Disney Junior launched the promo song for its hotly anticipated India-inspired animated series, “Mira, Royal Detective.” And even though diverse characters and stories are not the order of the day in films and TV, turns out audiences are excited to see shows which represent them and reflect their lives.
In an interview with India-West, celebrated Indian American choreographer Nakul Dev Mahajan, who is the dance consultant and choreographer for the series in which music and dance play an integral role, recalled a time when there was a scarcity of relatable role models.
“I grew up in Los Angeles in the late ‘70s and ‘80s and we didn’t have anything like this at all and quite often I found myself having to explain to curious children why I’m dressing the way I do, why does my home smell the way it does, you know of the spices, and why does my lunch box have this food item,” Mahajan told India-West. “It’s so wonderful that there’s a show like this where kids can look at it and identify with it and moreover be proud that an animated series on Disney Junior is celebrating their culture, their makeup and who they are.”
Set in the fictional land of Jalpur, the mystery adventure show, which will premiere March 20 at 11:00 a.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel and at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Junior, follows Mira, a brave and resourceful commoner who is appointed to the role of royal detective by the queen.
Disney Channel India will also be premiering a sneak-peek that same day, followed by the series premiere on March 22.
Created for kids between the ages of two to seven and their families, “Mira, Royal Detective” centers on Mira, who, along with her friend Prince Neel, creative cousin Priya, and comical mongoose sidekicks Mikku and Chikku, sets out on mystery-solving adventures that highlight critical thinking and encourage deductive reasoning for young viewers.
“Even before being associated with this show, my first instinct thought was, I can’t wait for the world to see this regardless of whether I’m attached to it or not,” Mahajan, who’s been involved in the production since August 2018, said. “It’s really a dream. It’s Disney Junior, a company I respect and admire, that I grew up with and I always wanted to work with them.”
Mahajan, founder of NDM Dance Studios, his popular eponymous multi-location studio in Southern California, has earned a reputation as the flagbearer of Bollywood dance in Hollywood. Since opening his first dance studio in Los Angeles in 2003, Mahajan has worked tirelessly to make Bollywood dance mainstream in the U.S. In the years since, the national spotlight has shined on Mahajan during his stints on shows such as “So You Think You Can Dance,” “Dancing with the Stars,” “Dance Moms,” “Fuller House” and Disney Junior’s “Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures.”
“In this show, there’s this beautiful marriage of storytelling, music, songs. The songs are helping to follow the story,” Mahajan said. “And dancing is added to some of these songs. It just makes you feel happy. I always feel it’s important for our younger generation to move and to celebrate dance. I’m a huge advocate that our children should continue being motivated and staying away from being on their devices. And so, I think the show on many levels is going to go off on that tangent but on many levels the show is going to inspire people.”
Each episode of “Mira, Royal Detective” comprises of two 11-minute stories that celebrate the cultures and customs of India by incorporating authentic food, fashion, language and art.
“India is so rich in culture and there are people of all backgrounds that make India India. We see that in this series,” Mahajan told India-West. “We see names of all backgrounds, faces and skin tones and I think that is so groundbreaking especially for our community with all the stigmas that we have. I think it’s going to embrace so much of that. And on top of it, there’s this girl who’s the star of the show. It’s going to send a great message to young girls of any background, culture or creed. This is truly going to lift so many young girls, and boys, too.”
Though making a slow and steady progress, Hollywood still has a long way to go when it comes to diversity and inclusion, opined Mahajan but added that with the creation of this show, Disney Junior is breaking down barriers and leading by example.
“I think it’s going to resonate really well and I congratulate Disney Junior team for taking the step and for being pioneers in doing this,” Mahajan told India-West. “I get emotional just thinking about it because it takes a lot of guts and passion to do this. And it takes a lot of integrity to do it the way they have done it which is absolutely accurate. The authenticity is mind blowing. I’ve been in the entertainment business for over 20 years now and I have never ever been a part of anything like this that has cared so much in making sure that they are getting it right. Quite often, they don’t care but Disney Junior does and that just filled my heart.”
The series features the voices of an all-star cast of Indian American actors.
“Mira, Royal Detective,” which has already been ordered for a second season, stars Freida Pinto, Kal Penn, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Hannah Simone, Jameela Jamil, Aparna Nancherla, Aasif Mandvi, Karan Soni, Maulik Pancholy, Sarayu Blue and Sarita Choudhury. Newcomer Leela Ladnier stars as the voice of Mira, alongside additional cast members Roshni Edwards, Kamran Lucas, Karan Brar, Parvesh Cheena and Sonal Shah.
Kunal Nayyar, Danny Pudi, Iqbal Theba, Sunita Mani, Karen David, Rizwan Manji, Hari Kondabolu, Nardeep Khurmi, Aarti Sequeira, Avantika Vandanapu, Julian Zane, Brian George, Sakina Jaffrey and Madhur Jaffrey feature in recurring and guest star roles.
Mahajan, who has danced and worked with a plethora of celebrities and public figures, including Paula Abdul, David Schwimmer, RuPaul, Steve Carrel, Drew Barrymore, Faith Hill, and Academy Award winners Natalie Portman and A.R. Rahman, explained that through the series, audiences will get to enjoy myriad forms of Indian dances.
“Sometimes Bollywood dancing falls into one category when it involves so much. It allows you to bring in other forms into it because it’s a fusion form. What’s so beautiful about this show is that we are going to see different types, genres and dancing within Bollywood as there’s traditional, folk, classical, but there’s also hip-hop and contemporary angle,” Mahajan explained to India-West. “You’ll also be seeing Bhangra and Ghoomar. The show has been so generous in allowing me to bring the different styles within Bollywood in Season 1. There’s definitely a Bollywood tone throughout the season but at the same time, we are going to show you some real stuff from the depth of our richness of India. I can’t wait for the audiences to see that.”
India-West got a preview of one episode of “Mira, Royal Detective” from the first season which showcases Mira solving mysteries for her friends and family. Starting with the theme song, the lovable characters create an instant bond with the viewers. From the authentic way in which it articulates what it means to be Indian to the realistic dialogue between its characters, the engrossing series is really the first of its kind in many ways.
Mahajan revealed that a few episodes of the series were screened to a test audience comprising of South Asians, and the response was overwhelmingly positive.
“One of the stories that came back to me was about a young mother who said that she was ready to judge this show and tear it apart the second it came but when she watched it, she couldn’t find anything. She said she was blown away because she couldn’t find anything that had been done like this in America,” Mahajan, who is also working on a documentary about his struggles and triumphs as a cancer survivor and choreographer, added. “I’m behind this 110 percent and I can’t always say that.” (Read earlier India-West story here to know more about the show: https://bit.ly/39utezs)
