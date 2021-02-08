Acclaimed celebrity choreographer Sandip Soparrkar is collaborating with the Burlington, Massachusetts-based Academy of Creative Arts – founded by Indian American couple Java Joshi and Hetal Joshi – to bring his dance programs to students in the U.S. through virtual/online classes.
Soparrkar is an award-winning Bollywood dancer/choreographer who has judged popular dance competitions in India like “Dance India Dance,” “L’il Masters” and “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.”
He is also a recipient of the prestigious Dada Saaheb Phalke award and was most recently announced the winner of the 2020 Tagore Social Achievement Prize.
Soparrkar, who choreographed Britney Spears’ chart-topping video of “Womanizer,” has worked with stars such as Madonna, Shakira, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, Tabu and Priyanka Chopra, according to a press release.
“I am super thrilled to collaborate with Java and Hetal to bring my dance program and team to the ACA. When I visited their studio a couple of years back, I was super impressed at their warmth, philosophy, and passion behind creating the Academy of Creative Arts,” said Soparrkar. “Me and my team are super excited to share and teach various forms of dance like Bollywood contemporary, hip hop, jazz, ballroom etc. to give Boston and the globe flavor of learning what many here in Bollywood learn and perform.”
Academy of Creative Arts has over 30-plus different programs such as art, music (singing, tabla, piano, guitar etc.), dance (Bollywood, Kathak, Odissi, Bharatanatyam, contemporary, hip hop, jazz, ballroom etc.), theater and acting, photography, and public speaking, among others.
