Close to a dozen Indian American students successfully auditioned and were selected to join the “best of the best” for the National Association for Music Education’s 2018 All-National Honor Ensembles.
The 2018 ensembles met Nov. 25-28 at the Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, under the baton of leaders in the field of music education.
These students, who qualified for their state-level honor ensemble program and competed against top students for a spot in these national honor ensembles, included: Adarsh Paul Varghese, tenor 1, of Wilton High School in Wilton, Connecticut; Esheta Garg, soprano 1, of Del Norte High School in San Diego, Calif.; Vaishnavi Murari, alto 2, of The Harker School in San Jose, Calif.; Sidhant Rajadnya, tenor 1, of Lynbrook High School in San Jose, Calif.; Anisha Saboo, soprano 2, of Lynbrook High School in San Jose, Calif.; Naren Srinivasan, bass 1, of Los Gatos High School in Los Gatos, Calif.; Kruttika Gopal, soprano 1, of Jonathan Law High School in Milford, Connecticut; Pooja Swami, alto 1, of Farmington High School in Farmington, Connecticut; Srija Makkapati, soprano 2, of Centennial High School in Ellicott City, Maryland; Sameer Madhukar, bass 1, of John P. Stevens High School in Edison, New Jersey; and Kaneesha Vaz, soprano 2, of Parsippany Hills High School in Parsippany, New Jersey.
The NAfME All-National Honor Ensembles represent the top performing high school musicians in the U.S. According to NAfME, this is more than a musical ensemble; it is a “comprehensive, musical and educational experience.”
The All-National Honor Ensembles consist of a jazz ensemble, mixed choir, guitar ensemble (new this year), symphony orchestra, and concert band. Students were chosen through an audition process. The jazz ensemble has 20 instrumentalists, the mixed choir 240 vocalists, the guitar ensemble 47 guitarists, the symphony orchestra 122 instrumentalists and the concert band 121 instrumentalists.
The Jazz Ensemble and Mixed Choir concerts took place Nov. 27, and the Guitar Ensemble, Symphony Orchestra and Concert Band concerts on Nov. 28 at Disney Coronado Springs Resort.
