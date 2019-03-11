Is there a link between lifestyle and life expectancy? Can the latest science, technology and research taking place globally increase the human lifespan? CNN is airing an episode, hosted by its Emmy Award-winning Indian American chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, which explores that and much more.
Titled, “Live Longer,” it highlights aspects of people’s lives that impact longevity, ranging from factors like diet, exercise and smoking to the environment and genetics.
Launched in July 2018, “Live Longer,” according to a press release, explored how the latest science, technology and research can increase life expectancy. Throughout these eight months, CNN traveled to different countries, including Ireland, Hong Kong, and Sweden to explore how certain lifestyle changes can positively impact lifespan, and lead to a longer and better life.
Following the eight-month long series, CNN is airing a 30-minute concluding episode of “Live Longer” in March.
In the special episode, CNN travels from the Caribbean to Hong Kong with 49-year-old Chris Hay, CEO of a global company. In his conversation with Gupta, Hay shares his reflection after the tragic wake-up call about his health – a sudden heart attack a few years ago caused by 80-percent blockage in his left artery.
Gupta also talks to Dr. Christopher Murray from the University of Washington, who specializes in the data behind health and longevity, to gain insight into lifespan trends over the next two decades.
Watch the trailer of “Live Longer” here:
