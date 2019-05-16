To mark Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Comcast is celebrating the works of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders – including Indian and Indian American talents like Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling (seen above), Hasan Minhaj, and Dev Patel. The specially curated content, which is accessible to all Xfinity X1 customers across platforms, also features Bollywood films and music, and other India-specific entertainment options. (Lars Niki/Getty Images for 2019 Montclair Film Festival)