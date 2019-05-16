Comcast Corporation is shaking things up. In celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the global media and technology company with three primary businesses, Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky, has cleared the way for Indian American customers to binge on a wide variety of entertainment options featuring Indian American talents.
From shows and movies to music and podcasts, all Xfinity X1 customers across platforms can satiate their appetite for entertainment through the myriad choices available.
“Once inside the destination, you’ll notice a row of curated content organized by regions, including Asian American, Philippines, China, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam and of course, South Asia,” Rebecca Simpson, executive director of international strategy for Comcast, told India-West. “The South Asia content showcases a wide variety of Bollywood movies such as the very popular ‘Bride & Prejudice,’ ‘The Lunch Box,’ and ‘Water.’ We work hard to make the viewing experience for our customers simple and easy as they browse through our library of content.”
Eros Now on Demand is already available on Comcast’s X1 platform and features the best of Bollywood entertainment, including hit movies, classics, music videos and behind-the-scenes footage, but now through May 31, Simpson said, customers can also access entertainment from other popular Indian networks like Zee TV, NDTV, SET and TV Asia.
“Aside from offering hundreds of Bollywood movies, customers can enjoy culturally related programming from TV networks and studios, including streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Pandora, and YouTube,” Simpson told India-West. “Content includes popular titles from Amazon Prime such as ‘Gully Boy,’ ‘Skulls & Roses,’ and ‘Made in Heaven’ as well as Netflix’s ‘Sacred Games,’ ‘Love Per Square Foot,’ and ‘Half Girlfriend.’”
Another key feature is that Xfinity X1 customers can go right to what they want to watch by saying “South Asian American” into their X1voice remote.
“We are constantly creating innovative products to improve our customers’ viewing experience. The Xfinity X1 Voice Remote allows millions of people to search and navigate live TV, on Demand movies and shows, Web video, streaming services and more in a simple, fast and intuitive way; using voice,” Simpson explained to India-West. “The ‘Asian American’ voice command will take customers to relevant content where they can navigate by region of choice. Another voice command that will take you to a South Asian specific entertainment destination is ‘South Asian Entertainment.’ The voice remote is a beloved product by our customers with some customers even saying that it’s a life-changing experience. To date, about 24 million voice remotes have been deployed across our footprint.”
Select programming is available on-the-go via the Xfinity Stream app and on Xfinity Flex.
This month, Comcast is also celebrating the works of Indian American actors/filmmakers who have achieved mainstream success and paved the way for others in the industry.
“With this content collection, we hope to showcase the contributions of Asian American talent that enrich the TV, movie, and music experience for all,” Simpson stated. “We celebrate Asian American identity and are proud to provide a platform for diverse cultures to be embraced and heard via the Asian American Film and TV On Demand destination that is available year-round on X1.”
A section called ‘Game Changers’ is filled with works of these pathbreakers.
“Xfinity has grown to have the most complete library of Asian and Asian American entertainment uniquely curated to showcase the talented work of actors, filmmakers, producers, musicians and influencers,” Simpson told India-West. “Mindy Kaling, M. Night Shyamalan, Kunal Nayyar, Kal Penn, and Hasan Minhaj are all featured under the ‘Game Changers’ section of the menu. Other actors included are Madhur Jaffrey, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Hannah Simone, Sarayu Blue, Nik Dodani, Padma Lakshmi, Dev Patel, Manish Dayal, and Tiya Sircar.”
But that’s not all. How can India-specific entertainment be complete without Bollywood music? The ‘New World Music Experience’ section in the package offers a plethora of options, both in terms of artists and content.
“The offering includes a ‘Bollywood Beats’ music compilation highlighting both Indian and Indian American artists,” Simpson noted. “Indian American music singer Gingger Shankar is featured in our ‘Game Changer’ section of the menu and I’m happy to share that we’ve curated a collection of her favorite movies that correlates to a blog interview on Xfinity Asia.” (Read here: https://bit.ly/2vFqe10)
Simpson added that Comcast is “always looking” for new content that its customers would like to see on its platform.
“We never stop working towards growing our library of programming to make the entertainment experience more enjoyable for all,” she said.
