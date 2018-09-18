Things are finally looking up for Indian American actor/comedian Aziz Ansari, both personally, and professionally.
Ansari had been avoiding the spotlight ever since sexual misconduct allegations surfaced against him in January. But not anymore. (Read earlier India-West story here.)
India-West had previously reported that the South Carolina native has announced several stand-up shows in South Carolina and Tennessee. Titled “Aziz Ansari Working Out New Material,” the shows will be held in September at three venues: Charleston Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina; the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, Tennessee; and the Tivoli Theatre in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
And he has a new woman in his life. The two, who were most recently seen together at the 2018 US Open tennis championship in Flushing Meadows, New York, have been spotted together a few times in the past.
And now the Daily Mail reveals that the ‘mystery brunette’ is Serena Campbell, a 29-year-old physicist from Denmark, who is currently studying for a Ph.D. at London’s King’s College.
Campbell’s mother Kirsten confirmed to the U.K.-based publication that it was her daughter in the picture (at the U.S. Open), saying: “Yes, it is my daughter, but I don’t want to say any more.”
Campbell is specializing in plasmonics, the study of electromagnetic fields. On her LinkedIn page, she writes her main area of research is “manufacturing and characterizing a new hyperbolic metamaterial – Aluminium nano-rods with the focus on plasmonics in the deep UV.”
As part of her research, she adds, “I operate a lot of the equipment in the lab; thermal evaporator, SEM, AFM, a specialized anodization setup to create AAO templates, ellipsometry as well as being in charge of our large glovebox setup (operations and maintenance).”
She obtained a Masters of Physics (MPhys) from the University of Manchester.
