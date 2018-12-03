After testing the waters, first with multiple drop-in sets in May at The Comedy Cellar in Manhattan, New York, and then with several stand-up shows in South Carolina and Tennessee, in September, Indian American comedian/actor Aziz Ansari is going on tour.
Ansari took to his social media handles to announce his new stand-up tour called “Road to Nowhere.”
“New tour dates for 2019. On sale this week. Click here for cities. See ya on the road ding dongs,” he tweeted Nov. 27.
The tour, which will begin in Boston, Mass., Feb. 6, 2019, will cover nearly 30 cities across the length and breadth of the U.S. Cities include Medford, Mass.; Mashantucket, Conn.; Denver, Colorado; Los Angeles, San Francisco, Oakland, and San Diego, Calif.; Chicago, Ill.; Hollywood, Florida; Seattle, Wash.; and Canadian cities like Vancouver and Calgary, among others.
The “Master of None” star has been laying low ever since sexual misconduct allegations surfaced against him in January. A 23-year-old Brooklyn photographer accused him of aggressive sexual coercion during a date in an article on babe.net.
Going by the pseudonym Grace, the woman went on to call the date “the worst night of my life.” Grace said she decided to come forward with her story after seeing Ansari sport a Time’s Up pin at the Golden Globe Awards. (Read earlier India-West story here.)
On a related note, the day Ansari announced his return to the national stage, Katie Way, the reporter who wrote the story, Page Six reports, also announced that she has found a new job with Cannabis Now magazine.
“Today’s my first full day as a contributing editor for @CannabisNow — gonna be working on stories about cannabis culture, policy, business, the whole song and dance, really!” Way tweeted.
Her LinkedIn profile says she’s a copy editor for the magazine, reading, “I fact check every article in Cannabis Now’s print magazine, as well as editing for spelling, grammar, in-house and AP Style.”
While Ansari’s story may have driven traffic to the website, it also spotlighted Way’s reporting. The story generated conflicted reactions, with some calling it sexual misconduct and others saying it was an account of a date gone wrong.
Here are examples of how various publications reacted to the story.
The Atlantic ran a story headlined, “Babe Turned a Movement into a Racket,” writing, “The website made a name for itself by going after Aziz Ansari, and now it’s hurting the momentum of #MeToo.”
The Verge published a story, “The Aziz Ansari story is a mess, but so are the arguments against it,” writing, “What happens when an important sexual misconduct story falls into the lap of a media startup with more scandals than scoops?”
Vox published a story titled, “The Aziz Ansari story is ordinary. That’s why we have to talk about it,” writing, “A woman’s account of her date with the actor reveals our broken attitudes toward sex.”
