NEW DELHI – Comedian Trevor Noah will be bringing his “Loud & Clear Tour” to India in April 2020
Noah is extending his “Loud & Clear Tour” in 2020 on popular demand, and India is on the map this time.
After bringing Aziz Ansari to India in May this year, BookMyShow is bringing the comedy star for his first ever performance in the country, with shows of the “Loud & Clear Tour 2020” to be held in New Delhi and Mumbai.
In Delhi, the show will be held at the Indira Gandhi Arena in New Delhi April 11, and at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai April 9.
The Emmy-winning “The Daily Show” host and comedian is known around the world for his insightful and authentic take on politics and current events. Noah has written, produced, and starred in eight comedy specials, including “Son of Patricia” on Netflix.
The 2020 shows kick off Jan. 10 in Buffalo, New York, and cover arenas across the U.S., Europe, Ireland and Germany amongst others. With already one sold-out show at the iconic O2 Arena in London selling over 15,000 tickets, a second show has been added for April 3, 2020.
