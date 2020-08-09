The nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards, announced in Los Angeles July 28, included Indian American composer Siddhartha Khosla for the song “Memorized” from the popular NBC emotional drama, “This Is Us”; and the Padma Lakshmi-hosted “Top Chef” in the Outstanding Competition Program category.
This is Khosla’s second Emmy nomination, who had earned his first Emmy nomination in the category of ‘Outstanding Music Composition for a Series’ (Original Dramatic Score) for the same NBC show last year. His nomination this year is for “Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.”
“Top Chef” is a reality competition in which aspiring chefs compete for culinary stardom. Each episode features two challenges---a short test of basic cooking skills and an elimination challenge, in which one failing contestant is sent packing.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the nominations were announced in a virtual show hosted by Leslie Jones.
Also this year, the Primetime Emmy Awards will be held online Sept. 30 owing to the Covid pandemic.
IANS adds: Emmy executive producers, including host Jimmy Kimmel, sent a letter to key acting nominees informing them that this year's ceremony would be virtual, and asking them to prepare to participate from home, a report in variety.com said.
"As you've probably guessed, we're not going to be asking you to come to the Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA on September 20th," the letter mentioned, adding: "This year, it's still going to be TV industry's biggest night out… but we'll come to you!"
The producers are currently outlining plans to go virtual.
The letter read: "We are assembling a top notch team of technicians, producers and writers to work closely with Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your team, to make sure that we can film with you (and loved ones or whomever else you choose to be with) at your home, or another location of your choice. We're going to make you look fabulous – we're exploring the cutting edge of technology to allow to use good cameras and lighting and look forward to working with you to produce your unique ‘on screen' moments."
The letter was signed by Kimmel, as well as fellow executive producers Reggie Hudlin, Ian Stewart, Guy Carrington and David Jammy.
The producers are still working on the plan, including what elements will be live, or if winners will be informed beforehand.
"As ABC and the Television Academy continue to formulate plans for the Emmys telecast, producers have taken the proactive step of reaching out to some nominees now to inform them of our intent to deliver a live show that is both celebratory and safe," the organizations shared, adding: "We look forward to sharing information with you in the weeks ahead, as we solidify our plans for TV's biggest night."
The superhero series, "Watchmen", led the nomination list for this year’s Emmy Awards, with 26 nods.
Regina King's "Watchmen" is followed by "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" with 20 nods. Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner's "Ozark", and Brian Cox's "Succession" scored 18 nominations each, while "The Mandalorian", "Saturday Night Live" and "Schitt's Creek" had 15 nominations each.
