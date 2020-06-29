This year, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers Screen Music Awards took to the screen itself to honor 2020’s winning music creators, which included Emmy nominated Indian American composer Siddhartha Khosla.
Khosla won the ASCAP Screen Award for Top Network Television Series for NBC’s “This is Us” during the three-day virtual celebration held June 23-25.
The ASCAP composers who brought everyone’s favorite onscreen entertainment to life in the past year by sweeping audiences away to other worlds, times and places, were celebrated virtually on ASCAP’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, with the hashtag #ASCAPAwards.
Winning composers gave personal acceptance speeches from their home studios, some with creatively staged video segments, and celebrity friends chimed in with special congratulatory messages.
On June 25, as part of its free, ongoing, weekly virtual conference for music creators, ASCAP Experience: Home Edition, ASCAP also hosted conversations featuring three of its top 2020 Screen Music Awards winners: Michael Abels, Khosla and Hans Zimmer.
In conversation for ASCAP Experience: Home Edition, Khosla told actor/musician Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the show: “If I had known it would take me years of little failures... I could have easily stopped at any of those points, but I kept going. The main thing I would say I wish I knew early – do what you can to find your own voice.”
ASCAP chairman of the board and president Paul Williams introduced this year’s virtual Screen Music Awards celebration, remarking, “Our beautiful family of ASCAP composers and songwriters wrote the underscore to our lives in 2019. You heightened the drama of our favorite TV shows, intensified the action of the biggest blockbuster films and found new ways of bringing characters and ideas to life on screen.”
Other winners included Nathan Matthew David for “Surviving R. Kelly,” “Ruth Barrett for PBS’ “Victoria,” Pinar Toprak for “Captain Marvel” and David Vanacore for “Live PD” and “Survivor.”
The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers is a professional membership organization of songwriters, composers and music publishers of every kind of music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.