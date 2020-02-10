Indian actress/humanitarian/entrepreneur/film producer Priyanka Chopra is among the honorees of Create & Cultivate’s 100 List, which honors successful and inspirational women who are “driven to #FindNewRoads by disrupting industries and smashing glass ceilings” across ten different categories.
The categories include fashion, food, entertainment, entrepreneurship, health and wellness, content creation, beauty, music and new categories, small business, and find new roads.
The list also includes celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Shay Mitchell, Jameela Jamil, Julianne Hough, Bebe Rexha and Marie Condo.
Chopra is among the ten honorees in the entertainment category. Create & Cultivate says that when it comes to rewriting the rule book, “Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the editor in chief.”
When Create & Cultivate asked Chopra to recall the hardest professional decision she had ever had to make and how she got through it and what she learnt in the process, Chopra said: “Every few years I’ve found I am faced with a hard decision that is imperative to make and critical to my career. It comes in waves. The big one I can remember is the decision to work in Hollywood, while still having a thriving and very relevant career in India. In hindsight, I am glad I took the leap and that it paid off, but at the time it was a huge risk. What I learned in the process is that if you don’t take chances, if you don’t push yourself to do things that make you uncomfortable, you never evolve—and for me, evolution is important in my personal and professional life… ultimately it’s what allows you to define your own road.”
When asked what she does when she hits a bump or hurdle in her career, Chopra stated: “I always find that acknowledging the failure and coming to terms with it, helps you move forward—then it doesn’t come back to haunt you or cause self-doubt later. Also, I have always believed in exploring all aspects of my creative self, which is why I am always pushing myself to explore new areas and try my hand at it. I never say I can’t do something until I’ve tried it. In the world, we live in today, and the immense amount of opportunities out there, it’s important to remember that it’s not a single lane of traffic but an eight-lane highway to an endless world of opportunities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.