A movie co-produced by Indian American Anjul Nigam and starring Thomas Jane, Luke Kleintank and Bridget Moynahan has been released into theaters.
“Crown Vic” was released Nov. 8. The movie follows one memorable night in the life of Los Angeles Police Department officer Ray Mandel (Jane) while hunting two cop killers on the loose.
With two cop killers on the loose and hunting for more targets, Mandel and ambitious rookie cop Nick Holland (Kleintank) must contend with a city about to boil over, as well as Jack VanZandt (Josh Hopkins), an unhinged rogue cop out for payback running wild in their patrol zone.
As the night wears on, Mandel finds himself in a desperate race against the clock to find a missing girl as he and Holland prowl the dangerous streets of Los Angeles in their police car, protected by only a few thin sheets of metal and glass, a movie synopsis says.
“Crown Vic,” named after the popular car used by many police departments, is directed and written by Joel Souza.
Nigam is a veteran actor who has been working in the entertainment industry for over 20 years. A graduate of New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, Nigam is also a founding partner at Brittany House Pictures where he is producing the feature film comedy "Good Ol' Boy," which he co-wrote, packaged with Academy, Emmy and Grammy winning talent, and will also play a leading role in, his bio notes.
In addition to his work as a producer, Nigam is an established actor who recurs on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and is known for his long-term assignment as a co-spokesperson for the cell phone provider MetroPCS, appearing as "Ranjit" in the company's highly popular ad campaign "Tech & Talk With Ranjit and Chad,” his bio said.
In film, Nigam will next be seen as a supporting lead in "Of Gods and Kings" for director Joe Estevez. He has appeared as one of the supporting leads in Hallmark's "Back When We Were Grownups" with Faye Dunaway and Peter Fonda under the direction of Ron Underwood; as one of the leads in 20th Century Fox's "The First $20 Million Is Always The Hardest" with Rosario Dawson and directed by Mick Jackson; and one of the supporting leads in Universal's "Speaking of Sex" with Bill Murray and James Spader for director John McNaughton, the bio notes.
In television, he has recurred on or guest-starred in more than 50 prime-time series including "Grey's Anatomy," "Childrens Hospital," "Ghost Whisperer," "Lie To Me," "Crash," "Supernatural," "CSI," "CSI: New York," "Medium," "Huff," "Shark," "ER", "MDs" and "NYPD Blue."
In theater, Nigam has appeared alongside fellow-NYU alumnus Philip Seymour Hoffman in the controversial production of "The Merchant of Venice" under the direction of Peter Sellars and which played at the Royal Shakespeare Company in London and The Goodman Theatre in Chicago, the bio said.
