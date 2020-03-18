The San Francisco Bay Area is home to a thriving and acclaimed Indian American arts scene. Prior to the novel coronavirus outbreak, ticket sales to theatre, dance, and musical productions were consistent and audiences were robust.
But attendance was dwindling even before March 15, when Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of bars and clubs, and canceled all gatherings, in an effort to abet social distancing efforts and protocols.
On March 16, six counties in the San Francisco Bay Area were placed on “shelter-in-place,” essentially a lockdown restricting residents to their homes unless they need to access emergency services and “essential services.” Essential services refer to the postal service, banks, as well as media outlets, among others.
With 335 positive cases of coronavirus and six deaths in California as of March 16, few are questioning the measures. But heavy on the mind of many local business owners, in particular artists and those in the entertainment industry, is how to survive the shutdowns.
Santa Clara-based Naatak Theatre company was forced to postpone its upcoming performances of the play, “The Sixth Pillar.” It is the first show the company has had to cancel in its 25-year history.
“Throughout March, the environment kept deteriorating. We were hoping through March 1 to run the play. We sent an e-mail to our patrons saying we would have hand sanitizer dispensers and we even thought of reducing audience capacity,” Naatak Artistic director Sujit Saraf told India-West. “However, it became clear that the best choice was to postpone the production,” he said.
“We are aware this will pass,” Saraf went on to say, adding that the company plans to stage “The Sixth Pillar” in November.
When asked about how the shutdowns will affect the financial health of the theatre company: “There is some economic impact. We haven’t measured it fully. We just hope people will see it as a once-in-a lifetime event that will pass.”
“In June we will be performing ‘Witness for the Prosecution,’ by Agatha Christie. We are hopeful that life will be back to normal by then. In the meantime, we are keeping in mind the many people affected by this situation.”
For San Francisco-based DholRhythms Dance Company, Holi is one of the busiest times of the year, but by March 9 all of the company’s performances were either canceled or postponed.
“Over the course of the month, in addition to our own events that we’ve postponed, we were also booked for five different performances that were canceled, so our company lost revenue between $15,000 and $20,000,” said Vicki Virk, artistic director of DholRhythms Dance Company.
“Luckily, because of the industry we are in, we’re used to infrequent but more sizable paychecks and living on savings in between. We were able to have our March 7 edition of NonStop Bhangra dance party, so luckily we have savings to scrape through,” Virk told India-West.
Virk, who teaches twice-weekly dance classes, is also exploring other ways to keep the community dancing while the closures and lockdowns are in place, including recording classes and uploading them to a video platform.
“We’re also hoping that small gatherings will soon be okay so that we can start having classes again,” she said.
It’s not just artists who are losing income, Virk explained. The shutdowns will affect a broad swath of workers. Sound engineers, lightening techs and marketing professionals – all crucial to production and performance – will be without work as stages go dark.
Venues, too, will lose money, as will their employees, including bartenders and security professionals, and vendors who supply the entertainment and events industries. For those who make their living exclusively in the events and entertainment industry, the losses could be devastating, she said.
According to Virk, the losses are not just financial. “It’s also a huge emotional blow to see something you’ve spent so much time building just be canceled,” she said. “It’s months of creating choreography, rehearsals, designing graphics, working with venues, vendors and other artists – so much time and energy is invested into one show.
“And it takes so much to get to a place where, as a South Asian artist, you’ve created a presence for yourself in the West,” she added. “In a way, it’s a lifetime of work.”
But like Saraf, she is hopeful that things will soon return to normal. She also hopes that in this long absence of community gatherings, people will realize that though performing arts and cultural events are “non-essential” services, they are vital to our happiness and well-being.
“Right now, there’s hardly any funding for independent artists. No one is coming to help us, there’s no funding given to anyone who’s lost their job because of this. I’m hopeful that this will spark fresh appreciation for the work we do, the ways in which we build community.”
It’s not just the arts and hospitality sectors that are being affected. Community Education Partnerships, an organization that provides tutoring to homeless and highly mobile children, has had to postpone its annual fund-raising event.
“This annual event accounts for a significant portion of our budget, and we hope to hold it in the fall,” said Indian American executive director Erica Mohan, noting it was especially disappointing as this year marks the organization’s 10 years in operation.
“Our services are suspended for the duration of the lockdown but we do hope to be back to tutoring as soon as possible, and are hopeful that in the fall we will raise the funds we need to continue our programming.”
At press deadline, Abhinaya Dance Company announced the cancellation of its 40th anniversary celebration on April 18 and 19, hoping to reschedule for later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.