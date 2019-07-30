Sendhil Ramamurthy, who plays a recurring role on NBC’s hit medical drama, “New Amsterdam,” is headed to the CW.
The Indian American actor is now set for another recurring role of Dr. Ramsey Rosso, aka DC villain Bloodwork, in the upcoming sixth season of the CW’s “The Flash,” reports Deadline.
Ramamurthy’s Dr. Ramsey Rosso is a brilliant physician with a genius intellect, and the world’s leading expert on hematological oncology, according to the report. “A former colleague of S.T.A.R. Labs’ Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Rosso rekindles their friendship after they are reunited by an unexpected event. But their longtime bond is quickly shattered when the doctor’s desire to defy the laws of nature takes him down a dark path…one that transforms Rosso from an old friend into the most chilling villain Team Flash has ever faced: the monstrous Bloodwork,” it said.
Reacting to the news, Ramamurthy tweeted with a cheeky devil face emoji: “Mark your calendars and tune in to the season 6 premiere of #TheFlash on Oct 8th to see what havoc #BLOODWORK wreaks.”
Other small-screen credits of Ramamurthy, known for playing the role of Paul Hammond, the chief oneirologist of Onira-tech in the NBC drama series, “Reverie,” include “Covert Affairs” and “The Office.”
Based on the DC characters, “The Flash” will return for season six on Oct. 8 at 8/7c on The CW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.