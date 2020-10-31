To commemorate Cancer Awareness Month, the Dallas Indian Arts Collective, a non-profit arts organization, presented a virtual event Oct. 28 to mark the launch of actor, activist and cancer survivor Lisa Ray’s first book, “Close to the Bone.”
The event, held via Zoom, was open to a hand-picked group of 100 fans from all over the U.S.
“Close to the Bone” is an unflinching, deeply moving account of Ray’s life, tracing her childhood in Canada as the biracial daughter of an Indian man and a Polish woman, her rise as a popular Bollywood star, and her battle with a rare, incurable cancer.
The Dallas Indian Arts Collective aims to educate, entertain and enrich the lives of North Texans by creating a cross-cultural platform to promote understanding and appreciation of performing, visual and literary arts from the Indian subcontinent and diaspora.
Media partner Asian Variety Show simultaneously broadcast the book launch live on its Facebook page.
