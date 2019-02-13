Indian American actor Danny Pudi of “Community” and “DuckTales” fame has been cast in Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day’s half-hour scripted comedy series at Apple, according to a report in Deadline.
Written by McElhenney and Day, the cutting-edge comedy, the report adds, is set in a video game development studio and will explore the intricacies of the human condition through hilarious and innovative ways. Pudi is set to play the role of Brad, an “alpha male” who works in the monetization department at the studio.
Pudi took to Twitter to share the news, writing: “FunFUN times coming!”
Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (“Homeland”), Imani Hakim (“Everybody Hates Chris”) and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” alum David Hornsby are among those who have been cast in the comedy which was given a straight-to-series order by Apple in August 2018, per Deadline.
Pudi played the lead role of Jeff Penaras in the just-released comedy, “Babysplitters,” in which, according to IMDb, when two couples with mixed feelings about having kids hatch a plan to share one baby, it seems like the perfect compromise—until things spiral out of control.
