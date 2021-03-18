“This Duckburg Life,” an original scripted podcast for kids and families inspired by the critically acclaimed “DuckTales,” will debut March 29 on Disney XD YouTube, DisneyNOW and Disney XD VOD.
In the Emmy Award-nominated series, “DuckTales,” Indian American actor Danny Pudi voices Huey Duck, the practical and responsible oldest triplet by three seconds and the quick-thinking pragmatist of the family. Pudi will be reprising his role in the podcast.
Pudi (Huey) will also be hosting the seven-part podcast for “Duckburg Public Radio.” New episodes will be available every Monday following the premiere and will highlight riveting stories from Duckburg.
“DuckTales” voice cast reprising their roles in the podcast alongside Pudi include David Tennant (Scrooge McDuck), Ben Schwartz (Dewey), Bobby Moynihan (Louie), Kate Micucci (Webby Vanderquack), Beck Bennett (Launchpad McQuack), Toks Olagundoye (Mrs. Beakley), Jim Rash (Gyro Gearloose), Josh Brener (Mark Beaks), Margo Martindale (Ma Beagle) and Disney legend Tony Anselmo (Donald Duck).
“This Duckburg Life” is produced by Disney Television Animation’s multiplatform content team, led by executive director Gino Guzzardo, with Daniel Siegel serving as story editor and writers Ben Acker, Megan Gonzalez and Ben Siemon.
A clip from the first episode, “Adventure Calls,” was released March 8.
Watch the clip here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.