To commemorate the International Human Rights Day Dec. 10, Engendered, a non-profit organization dedicated to creating awareness around issues of gender, sexuality and marginalities, launched the third iteration of I-View World, a global human rights film festival comprised of shorts, documentaries and feature films from India, Pakistan, Canada, the U.K., Italy, Argentina, Sweden, Netherlands, Australia, Turkey/Syria, Iran and Thailand.
Indo-Canadian filmmaker Deepa Mehta’s “Funny Boy,” also Canada’s official entry to the 2021 Oscars, opened the film festival in New Delhi. The screening was followed by Engendered’s Impact Awards.
Mehta was honored with the Engendered Torch Bearer Award by Deirdre Kent, Canada’s Deputy High Commissioner in India.
Actress Swara Bhaskar won the Breakthrough Performance Award, while Sayani Gupta was felicitated with the Independent Actress of the Year Award.
Filmmaker Onir received the Spirit of Independent Cinema Award and Bani J won the Agent of Change Award.
The Global Impact Award went to Richie Mehta’s Netflix series, “Delhi Crime.”
Vivek Gomber won the Creative Force of the Year Award and Faraz Arif Ansari was honored with the Emerging Artist of the Year Award.
On Dec. 11, I-View World hosted two physical, socially-distant, screenings of Rohena Gera’s “Sir” and Faraz Arif Ansari’s “Sheer Qorma” at the PVR Cinemas in Chanakyapuri Mall, followed by a round table discussion on “Independent Cinema and the Politics of Representation.”
On Dec. 20, I-View World will host a screening of its closing night film, Sarmad Khoosat’s “Zindagi Tamasha,” Pakistan’s official entry to the 2021 Oscars, with the director in attendance virtually.
The festival continues through Dec. 20 and is available to audiences from India and New York City at www.plexigo.com/iviewworld2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.