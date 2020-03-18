MUMBAI –Way before Irrfan Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone cracked Hollywood, veteran stars Zeenat Aman and Dev Anand had starred in an English film titled, “The Evil Within.”
Released in 1970, “The Evil Within,” an Indo-Filipino drama production, was directed by Lamberto V. Avellana, whose best-known films include “Anak Dalita” and the romance “Badjao.”
The film also included several familiar Indian faces, including Prem Nath, Iftekhar, MB Shetty and Jagdish Raaj.
Also known as “Passport To Danger,” the film was a James Bond-inspired crime thriller, which was distributed by 20th Century Fox.
Zeenat Aman and Dev Anand have worked together in films like “Hare Rama Hare Krishna,” “Heera Panna,” “Warrant” and “Kalabaaz.”
