“Slumdog Millionaire” actor Dev Patel, who is set to make his directorial debut with the revenge thriller, “Monkey Man,” and also act in it, has landed another acting project.
He is set to star in Amazon’s upcoming anthology series, “Modern Love.”
Variety reports that the series is based on The New York Times column and weekly podcast, and each episode of the half-hour series will explore love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms.
The cast includes Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, John Slattery, Catherine Keener, Andy Garcia, Cristin Milioti, Brandon Victor Dixon, Olivia Cooke, Andrew Scott, Julia Garner, Shea Whigham, Gary Carr, Sofia Boutella, and John Gallagher, Jr.
In addition, “Shameless” alum Emmy Rossum will direct an episode of the series, as will Sharon Horgan and Tom Hall, according to Variety. Horgan will direct the Tina Fey-John Slattery led episode, which she also wrote. Hall also wrote his episode, while Rossum will direct an episode written by the late Audrey Wells.
John Carney serves as writer, director, executive producer, and showrunner.
“It’s like I woke up in the actor candy store,” the publication quoted Carney as saying. “We’ve managed to assemble a dream cast of my favorite actors. It’s a testament to the reach of the original column and of how, now more than ever, love is the only certainty.”
Todd Hoffman will executive produce the series alongside Carney while Trish Hofmann will serve as the producer. Sam Dolnick and Choire Sicha of The New York Times will also serve as executive producers on the series, stated the report. “Modern Love” column editor Daniel Jones will serve as the consulting producer.
Patel’s upcoming films include “The Personal History of David Copperfield” and “Hotel Mumbai.”
