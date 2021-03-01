British Indian actor Dev Patel (r) attends the British Independent Film Awards 2019 at Old Billingsgate on Dec. 1, 2019 in London, England, while British Pakistani Riz Ahmed poses at the “Mogul Mowgli” photo call during the 70th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel Feb. 21, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images; Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)