Dev Patel’s upcoming film, “Hotel Mumbai,” which is based on the November 2008 terror attack on the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai, has just received a new heart-wrenching poster.
The poster, in just one frame, manages to show the scene in one hotel bathroom just before and after the attack. Dozens of bullet marks can be seen on the wall of the bathroom, which also shows a tub filled with rose petals, and a stream of blood.
A gripping true story of humanity and heroism, the film vividly recounts the 2008 siege of the famed Taj Hotel by a group of terrorists. Refusing to leave their guests, a renowned chef, Hemant Oberoi (Anupam Kher), and a waiter, played by Patel, choose to risk their lives to keep everyone safe. As the world watches on, a desperate couple, portrayed by Armie Hammer of “Call Me By Your Name” fame and Nazanin Boniadi of “Homeland” fame, is forced to make unthinkable sacrifices to protect their newborn child.
According to the makers, this story celebrates “humanity, compassion, courage, resilience and the unwavering desire to survive.”
Patel recounted his experience of making the film at an Asia Society event in 2017 in New York.
“It was a harrowing film to shoot and to really get an inside look at the suffering of these people in this hotel in this terror siege was really eye-opening,” Patel said.
The film, which is directed by Australian filmmaker Anthony Maras, will release March 29, 2019.
Kher, at the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, told the press, reports IANS, that “Anthony’s ‘Hotel Mumbai’ ‘humanizes’ the tragedy that Mumbai went through 10 years ago.”
“This film is a tribute to everybody who has lost a dear one anywhere in the world,” he was quoted as saying.
Watch the teaser for “Hotel Mumbai” here:
