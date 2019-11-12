British Indian actor Dev Patel’s new film, “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” adapted from the classic novel by Charles Dickens by award-winning writer/director Armando Iannucci alongside frequent collaborator Simon Blackwell, finally has a release date.
Before the film made its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, Fox Searchlight picked up North American rights to the film. The studio has now announced that the film, starring Dev Patel in the title role alongside talented stars like Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie, Peter Capaldi, Ben Whishaw and Paul Whitehouse, will hit the theaters May 8, 2020.
With this comedy-drama, Fox Searchlight reunites with Patel after “Slumdog Millionaire” and “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” and its sequel.
Here’s the film’s official synopsis: “From birth to infancy, from adolescence to adulthood, the good-hearted David Copperfield is surrounded by kindness, wickedness, poverty and wealth, as he meets an array of remarkable characters in Victorian England. As David sets out to be a writer, in his quest for family, friendship, romance and status, the story of his life is the most seductive tale of all.”
After earning glowing reviews at TIFF, “The Personal History of David Copperfield” has now racked up 11 nominations at the British Independent Film Awards. These include the ‘Best British Independent Film’ award and the ‘Best Actor’ award for Patel.
