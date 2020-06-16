As movie theaters in North America begin plans to reopen with social distancing guidelines this summer, Searchlight Pictures has announced that the acclaimed Dev Patel film, “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” will release in cinemas on a new date: Aug.14.
The film re-imagines Charles Dickens’ classic ode to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of its award-winning filmmakers — giving the Dickensian tale a new life for a cosmopolitan age with a diverse ensemble cast of stage and screen actors from across the world.
The film stars the British Indian actor in the title role alongside talented stars like Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie, Peter Capaldi, Ben Whishaw and Paul Whitehouse.
Emmy winners and Oscar nominees Armando and Simon Blackwell lend their wry, yet heart-filled storytelling style to revisit Dickens’ iconic hero on his quirky journey from an impoverished orphan to a burgeoning writer in Victorian England.
Before the film made its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, Searchlight picked up North American rights to the film. With this comedy-drama, Searchlight reunites with Patel after “Slumdog Millionaire” and “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” and its sequel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.