PVR Pictures Ltd. has acquired the distribution rights for India to “The Warrior Queen of Jhansi.” The film, starring Indian American actress Devika Bhise as Rani Laxmibai, will release across North America Nov. 15 and in India Nov. 29.
This follows back to back distribution agreements with Roadside Attractions for the U.S. market and Mile End for the Canadian market, with both releasing the film Nov. 15.
“‘The Warrior Queen of Jhansi’ is an enthralling story which has been an inspiration for many generations. We are excited to bring this gem to millions of Indian movie-goers,” said Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures Ltd. “Swati Bhise, with whom we had the pleasure of distributing ‘The Man Who Knew Infinity,’ has created an epic about India’s greatest heroine and researched the language, costumes and other 19th century detail in great depth. We’re delighted that Swati has brought this great Indian heroine to global audiences.”
“The Warrior Queen of Jhansi” tells the true story of Laxmibai, the historic Queen of Jhansi, who fiercely led her army against the British East India Company in the infamous mutiny of 1857.
Director Swati Bhise said: “It’s a great honor to be represented by PVR in India where they have the distinction of thinking outside the box. It’s a privilege to share this epic historical Hollywood film on an Indian subject with an international cast. It’s also the first of its kind with an Indian female lead actor in a Hollywood film and a first to be dubbed in Marathi where we salute the Rani’s roots.”
Watch the trailer of the film here:
