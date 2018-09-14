Tamil superstar Dhanush’s first Hollywood film, “The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir,” is set to open the inaugural edition of the Bay Area South Asian Film Festival Sept. 21.
“The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir” is based on Romain Puértolas’ best-selling novel which sees the death of a hustler’s mother lead him from Mumbai on an extraordinary voyage in search of his estranged father. He finds love in a Swedish furniture store in Paris, and danger with Somalian migrants in England in what ultimately becomes an unexpected journey of self-discovery. Dhanush plays the protagonist.
The festival, which runs through Sept. 23, on its lineup, has feature films, short films, documentaries, small screen productions, theater, music, and any other medium storytellers choose to present their creative work.
Director Anup Singh’s “Song of the Scorpions,” starring Irrfan Khan, Waheeda Rehman and Golshifteh Farahani, will be screened Sept. 22 at 6:45 p.m. The same day, director Vandana Kataria’s “Noblemen,” starring Kunal Kapoor and Ali Haji, will be screened at 11 a.m.
BASAFF’s mission, it stated in a press release, is to bring together all visual and performing art forms and audience from South Asia and those interested in South Asia. The festival provides a platform for innovative films, bringing the best and established filmmakers and also independent, unique, emerging voices.
BASAFF comes together with one of the leading theater production houses of the San Francisco Bay Area, Enacte Arts, to showcase the premiere presentation of their latest production, “Queen.” Directed by Vinita Sud Belani, the performance will be staged at the Visual and Performing Arts Center at De Anza College in Cupertino, Calif., Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. and Sept. 29 at 2:00 p.m. and 6 p.m. This is at a different venue from the film screenings, which will be held at the Schultz Cultural Arts Hall in Palo Alto, and the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts in Mountain View, Calif.
Sri Lankan filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage is likely to deliver the keynote speech at the festival, and writer/director Mike Reiss will open and actor/director Parambrata Chatterjee will close the festival.
Chatterjee’s film, “Sonar Pahar,” will be screened Sept. 23. The film, starring Tanuja, is about the relationship between an aging mother and her son and the rift that comes about between the two after he marries a woman she disapproves.
The opening night performance, “Kaleidoscope – A Journey through India,” blends traditional folk music with popular Bollywood songs and dance by Xpressions’ artistic director Srividya Eashwar. The performance will feature a special dance tribute to Sridevi. The closing night performance features a classical dance performance by Samhara.
The documentary section includes “Bird of Dusk,” a fascinating look by director Sangeeta Datta at the life of Bengali actor/writer/director Rituparno Ghosh.
Director Sriram Dalton’s “Spring Thunder,” a hard-hitting film on the uranium mafia in India, will see its world premiere Sept. 23 at 11 a.m.
Kireet Khurana’s award-winning film, “T for Tajmahal,” which will see its U.S. premiere at the event, will close the film festival. The film, about an illiterate man’s journey to bring literacy to his village through a unique social enterprise, will be screened Sept. 23 8:45 p.m.
A sports film by journalist Mitali Ghosh, “22 Yards,” can be viewed Sept. 22 at 9:30 p.m.
Among the short films are Siddharth Chauhan’s “Pashi,” Mansi Jain’s “Everything is Fine,” and Aditya Kelgaonkar’s “Soundproof,” starring Soha Ali Khan.
Entertainment channel B4U will be partnering with the festival this year.
For tickets and more information, visit www.Hungamacity.com/BASAFF.
