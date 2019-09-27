NEW DELHI — Oscar winner Asif Kapadia's "Diego Maradona,” a documentary which highlights the journey of the controversial footballer with the same name, will release in India on Oct. 11.
Produced by James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin, "Diego Maradona" is constructed from over 500 hours of footage. It chronicles the story of Diego, coming from a small town to working his way to the big league and winning the World Cup for his home country of Argentina.
"Diego Maradona,” which charts the rise and fall of Argentine soccer superstar, is being brought to India by PVR Pictures.
The film begins when Maradona, who was at the peak of his career, was transferred to Naples for a world-record fee in July of 1984. The charismatic Argentine led Napoli to its first league title.
Kapadia has pulled off hours of exclusive content from Maradona's personal archives, decades-old news reels and interviews with historians and journalists to put together the 130- minute film. It was screened at 2019 Cannes Film Festival.
British filmmaker of Indian origin Kapadia bagged the Best Documentary Feature Oscar in 2016 for "Amy,” based on the life of late singer Amy Winehouse. The documentary used archive footage to tell the story of the "Rehab" hitmaker's life and premature death. She died at the age of 27. The film also won a British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.