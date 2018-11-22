MUMBAI—Produced by Cinemorphic and Sikhya Entertainment, “Tigers” premiered on ZEE5 Nov. 21. The Emraan Hashmi film is a story based on the life of a whistleblower – in other words, a salesman who worked to blow the lid off a conspiracy that shook the world.
Academy award-winning Bosnian director Danis Tanovic did in-depth research before starting the film. The movie comprises real footage, besides being shot in locations to keep the authenticity alive. Tanovic said, “We used some footage from the 1989 Australian ABC documentary in the scenes where Maggi and Faiz (characters from the film) are watching on television, but we sent our own team to film in hospitals in Pakistan in 2013.”
When Tanovic heard the story’s issue for the first time, he was aware of its existence but was unaware that the problem was persistent. “Going to Pakistan for the first time was shocking. We wandered into hospitals and talked to doctors who couldn’t have possibly known we were coming. Everywhere we went it was the same story: the tactics changed, but the babies still died. This story seemed to me a great way to understand how this operates on the ground.”
The movie is based on the true story of former Nestle Pakistan salesman, Syed Aamir Raza, taking on the baby milk industry with the help of IBFAN (the International Baby Food Action Network), when he realizes that babies are dying as a result of his company pressuring doctors to promote a formula.
He added, “We actually decided that if my team came back, having been unable to find examples, we should reconsider the relevance of the story. I wish that had been the case, but, sadly, it was all too easy for them. The irony is that the last speech of the 1989 documentary is ‘Let’s hope we’re not still reporting on this problem in 15 years’ time.’ 25 years later, little had changed.”
The film, in Hindi and English, also features Adil Hussain, Geetanjali, Danny Huston (“Wonder Woman”), Khalid Abdalla (“The Kite Runner”), Supriya Pathak, Satyadeep Misra, Maryam d’Abo (“The Living Daylights”) and Heino Ferch (“Run Lola Run”) among others. The film began filming in 2014 and had its premiere in September that year at the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival.
Interestingly, the Wiki lists the film’s composer as Pritam while the film’s poster shows JAM8, the youngsters promoted by him – who did not even exist in 2014! Maybe Tanovic can reveal this “conspiracy” too! Watch the film's trailer here.
